Sanusi Rides Horse Despite Kano Government Ban, Bayero Camp Speaks

The camp of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has reacted to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II’s decision to ride on horseback to a public event, days after the Kano State Government restricted horse-riding activities and Durbar processions in the metropolis.

Naija News reports that the Kano State Government restricted all forms of Durbar processions and horse-riding activities within the metropolis indefinitely on September 27.

However, Sanusi rode a horse to the Sani Abacha Stadium to attend Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary celebration, despite the restriction announced by the state government.

The Emir initially left the palace in a vehicle but stopped at Kofar Mata, where he mounted a horse and rode to the stadium, where Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other dignitaries were gathered for the celebration.

He also rode back to the palace on horseback after the event, with supporters cheering along the route.

According to Daily Trust, the development has sparked a fresh reaction from the Bayero camp, which questioned what action the state government would take over the reported breach of its directive.

A senior member of Emir Bayero’s council and Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Aminu Babba Dan’agundi, said the camp was waiting to see how the government would respond to Sanusi’s action.

Dan’agundi said supporters of Emir Bayero would await the return of the monarch, who is currently out of town, before deciding on their next move.

He said that if the government’s restriction applied to all traditional rulers, the Bayero camp would announce arrangements for its own horse-riding procession after consultations with the 15th Emir.

According to him, the proposed procession would be to Yakasai to attend the Qur’anic graduation ceremony, which had earlier been affected by the government’s restriction.

He said he would share details of the planned procession, including the date and time, after Emir Bayero’s return and consultation with his council.