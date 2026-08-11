University Reacts To Viral Videos Claiming Emir Sanusi Attended Lectures To Clear Carry-Over

Northwest University Kano (NWUK) has distanced itself from a viral video claiming that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, attended lectures to clear a carry-over.

Naija News reports that NWUK addressed the video in a statement released on Tuesday by its Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Ibrahim.

It described the video as false, baseless and misleading.

According to the statement, the viral video showed the Emir attending a public lecture organised by the International Humanitarian Law Society at the university

The university added, “Some social media users subsequently attached write-ups claiming that the Emir had a carry-over, and approached the university to clear the alleged academic deficiency.

“The management categorically distances itself from the said video, write-ups, and the claims contained therein. The claim is entirely false, baseless, misleading, and without an iota of fact whatsoever.”

The institution advised members of the university community and the public to disregard the video, write-ups, and related claims, warning against the creation, publication, or circulation of what it described as false and defamatory content.

Meanwhile, Sanusi has accused the National Assembly of allowing successive federal governments to breach laws regulating borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He accused lawmakers of failing to fulfil their constitutional duty to check the executive.

Naija News reports that the monarch stated this over the weekend while addressing reporters.

Speaking on the need for stronger institutions and accountability, the former CBN governor said lawmakers failed to check the executive despite clear legal limits on government borrowing from the apex bank.

Emir Sanusi explained that the law permits the Federal Government to borrow only up to five per cent of the previous year’s revenue from the CBN, but alleged that the provision was repeatedly violated without any action by the legislature

“The law said you cannot lend more than five per cent of last year’s revenue. That law was broken with impunity. Where was the National Assembly? For eight years, the National Assembly was silent,” he said.

He argued that the legislature cannot function as an independent arm of government if it fails to hold the executive accountable.

“The legislature is supposed to make laws and ensure those laws are obeyed. If it cannot stand up to the executive, then it simply becomes an extension of the executive rather than an independent institution,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure as CBN governor, Sanusi said, “I was summoned before the National Assembly more than 20 times over minor matters relating to the Central Bank. I was questioned, harassed and challenged. Yet, for eight years, when the borrowing law was being violated, the same lawmakers remained silent.”

The former CBN governor said Nigeria’s economic challenges could have been reduced if public institutions had consistently enforced the law and demanded accountability.

He added that stronger democratic institutions and greater oversight are essential to preventing similar fiscal problems in the future.