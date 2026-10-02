Muslims Don’t Own Nigeria, Dagger Of Heaven Will Answer- Oyedepo Fires Back At Those Opposing Christian Presidency

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has criticized those who insist that Christians should not be voted into the presidency.

Naija News reports that the cleric declared that no religious or ethnic group has exclusive ownership of Nigeria.

Oyedepo spoke during a recent church service while reacting to comments attributed to some people who have said they would not support a Christian president.

He questioned the basis for such claims and challenged those making them to consider their contributions to the country.

According to him, Nigerians should not be made to feel like tenants in their own country because of their religious or ethnic background.

Oyedepo also warned politicians and others whom he accused of working against the church, saying they should be cautious about their actions.

He said: “Don’t vote for a Christian. We won’t give it to a Christian. Who are you to give it? What yeye people? If you introduce your abilities, you have scattered the nation. You scattered the nation. Look at your brain. What have you contributed to the nation till now? Caution. Fire is burning. Fire is burning. Fire is burning. Muslims don’t own Nigeria. We are not tenants to Fulanis. Please listen, all those in power. Watch.

“May the bubble not burst on your head. If you won’t let Nigeria rest, whichever you are, wherever you are, be prepared. God will need you to rest. Every gang up against the church will fall on the head of perpetrators. Thank you, Jesus. No Nigerian is more a Nigerian than another. We own this country together. My forefathers never bought land from Fulanis. How did it become your own? You don’t pack up from the bush. This will happen. Bubble will burst. The bubble will burst. The dagger of heaven will answer. Politicians don’t own the nation. Nigerians own the nation. Thank you, Jesus.”