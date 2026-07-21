No Government In This World Can Give Peace – Oyedepo

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has stated that a government can’t guarantee lasting peace.

He explained that only God can guarantee lasting peace for the people.

Naija News reports that Oyedepo said this while addressing his congregants during a church service in Warri, Delta State.

Oyedepo urged believers not to rely on earthly institutions for inner peace, stressing that peace is a divine gift that only God can provide.

“No government in this world can give you peace, neither can you find it in the market. It is only God that can give you peace,” the cleric said.

According to him, while governments can provide security and governance, genuine peace of mind and lasting tranquillity come from a personal relationship with God.

His remarks came as he encouraged worshippers to deepen their faith and seek God’s presence in their daily lives.

Meanwhile, Oyedepo has said members of his church are capable of changing the trajectory of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the clergyman stated this on Sunday while delivering a sermon titled, ‘Breaking the Curses of Life’, during a service at Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State.

He vowed that his church would have a say in the coming election, citing the numerical strength of the organisation.

Oyedepo urged worshippers to ensure that they obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The clergyman described participation in the electoral process as a civic responsibility, stating that church members have the right to determine who their leaders will be.

Addressing the congregation, the cleric said Christians should actively participate in determining who governs the country rather than remaining indifferent to political processes.

“We have a civic responsibility as responsible citizens of our various nations

“We are not passers-by in our nations. We are bona fide citizens of the nation, and we have a right to participate in who governs us.

“We have a right to determine who rules us. And this church, with the millions that we have, has a say in it. So be part of it,” he said.