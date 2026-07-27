Oyedepo Opens Up On What He Did For Woman Who Led Him To Christ At 15

The Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has disclosed that he bought a car for the woman who introduced him to Christianity when he was 15 years old.

Naija News reports that the clergyman shared the personal story to emphasise the value of gratitude and faithfulness.

He spoke while delivering a message to his congregants on Sunday.

He said, “My mother of faith led me to Christ at 15. When I turned 60, I got her a car that they took to her place in the U.S., she wept. You had better wake up.”

He advised young Nigerians to steer clear of sports betting, saying it is not a reliable path to wealth or lasting success.

The cleric warned that gambling could rob young people of their future.

He stressed that genuine prosperity is achieved through discipline, patience and hard work.

“Young people, naija bet is not the way to financial fortune. Stop wasting your destiny, stop wasting your destiny, stop wasting your destiny. I have never been once deceived. Stop!” he warned.

He encouraged young people not to be discouraged by slow progress, noting that success built on the right foundation may take time but would endure.

“Things may be slow, but it is sure,” the bishop stated.