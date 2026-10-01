American Rapper Rick Ross Arrested For Assaulting Woman

American rapper William Leonard Roberts II popularly known as Rick Ross has been arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, over allegations that he assaulted a woman and restricted her breathing during an incident at his Star Island home.

Naija News reports that the music executive voluntarily turned himself in to Miami Beach police on Thursday.

According to CBS News, he was later booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre.

The 50-year-old rapper is facing one felony charge of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanour charge of battery.

The allegations relate to an incident said to have occurred at his residence on August 28, although the matter was reported to police on September 29.

According to the police arrest affidavit, Ross and the woman had been in a relationship for about a year and were living together when the alleged incident occurred.

Investigators said the woman told them that Ross woke her around 7:44 a.m. on August 28 after becoming angry over her being tagged in an Instagram photo.

She reportedly said he questioned her about whether she had been dishonest with him before allegedly slapping her in the face.

The woman also alleged that Ross later confronted her in a bathroom over claims that she was involved with another person.

During the confrontation, she told investigators that he struck her several times in the chest and restricted her breathing by grabbing and twisting the collar of her hoodie.

The affidavit further alleges that Ross pulled the woman by her ponytail and slammed her against a wall before striking her in the face.

She reportedly suffered a cut to her lip during the incident.

Police said the woman also alleged that Ross pushed her to the floor, turned on the shower and attempted to spray her with the shower head. She eventually managed to leave the bathroom.

According to investigators, the woman later collected her belongings and left the residence after Ross departed. She provided police with a sworn statement and photographs showing injuries that were time-stamped, authorities said.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage from the property.

Police said the footage showed a friend arriving at the residence to pick up the woman but being turned away.

Investigators also noted that Ross later posted an Instagram photo showing the same friend at the property.

Ross has denied the allegations and maintains that he is innocent.

His attorney, Bradley Horenstein, also rejected the accusations and asked the public to allow the legal process to take its course.

Ross appeared before a Miami-Dade judge through Zoom for a bond hearing on Thursday.

Judge Mindy Glazer said she had reviewed the arrest report and found probable cause for the case to proceed.

The judge set Ross’ bond at $4,000 for the battery by strangulation charge and another $1,000 for the misdemeanor battery charge, bringing the total to $5,000.

Ross later posted bond and was released.

As part of his release conditions, Ross was ordered to stay away from the woman involved in the case.

He was also barred from contacting her directly or indirectly, including through other people, social media or electronic communication.

The judge further ordered Ross to stay away from the woman’s home, workplace and school.

He was instructed to surrender any firearms and concealed weapons and was prohibited from possessing firearms while the case is pending.

Ross was also ordered not to commit any criminal offenses or use illegal drugs during the period of his release.

His arraignment has been scheduled for October 22.