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2027: Why PRP Is Pushing For Coalition Despite Having Best Presidential Candidate –  Baba-Ahmed

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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PRP Chieftain, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed
PRP Chieftain, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Key Takeaways

  • PRP National Chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the party is pushing for a broad opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general election.
  • Baba-Ahmed told Arise News on Wednesday that PRP presidential candidate, Donald Duke, is the best contender, but candidate quality alone cannot win elections.
  • He said PRP wants coalition partners that share its views and will follow consensus and constitutional processes, as opposition parties step up alliance talks for 2027.

The National Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said the party’s push for a broader alliance of parties ahead of the 2027 general election, was guided by consensus and constitutional processes.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed spoke in an interview with Arise News on Wednesday.

Baba-Ahmed said the PRPsaid presidential candidate Donald Duke is the best contender in the field but the candidate quality alone would not be enough to secure victory at the polls.

According to  him, the PRP was not banking solely on Duke’s credentials to carry the party to victory, stressing that this realism was driving the party’s active role in ongoing coalition talks ahead of the election.

He said, “Candidate for candidate, we think we have the best. We’re very fortunate to have him. So, candidate for candidate, Donald Duke is better than all the candidates out there.

“However, we’re realistic enough to know that just the quality of your candidate doesn’t just win the election, which is the reason why the PRP is in the frontline, right at the heart of this coalition building.

“We don’t want to prejudge or preempt anything by saying, ‘Because he’s the best, he has to be the candidate,’ by whatever means you come to do that. We want to build a coalition of parties that think the way we do.

“Nigeria must, in the next four years, make a difference in the manner in which this country either develops or moves away from its fault lines, or just simply sinks into that. It really is that important.”

The PRP chairman’s comments come amid intensifying coalition-building efforts among opposition parties ahead of the 2027 presidential race, with Duke positioned as one of the figures around whom such an alliance could potentially coalesce.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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