Alleged Anti-Party: Deputy Senate President Jibrin Sacks Aide

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has terminated the appointment of his Special Assistant, Rashida Adamu, popularly known as Rashida Mai Sa’a.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Monday, September 28, 2026, by the media and public relations aide to the Deputy Senate President, Shitu Madaki Kunchi.

Naija News reports that the development comes days after Barau also relieved another aide, Umar Alhassan, popularly known as King Indara, of his appointment.

Alhassan was sacked following a controversial social media post directed at Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to the latest statement, Rashida’s removal followed allegations that she made statements capable of inciting supporters and took part in activities allegedly aimed at undermining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She was also accused of making disparaging remarks against Senator Barau.

The statement said the decision was linked to a message issued by Barau’s office on Sunday, September 27, which alleged that some individuals were working to undermine the senator’s political interests in Kano State and within the APC.

The office further alleged that some of the individuals involved had previously benefited from appointments and other forms of support from Barau but later turned against him and the party.

It described the alleged activities as attempts to undermine the Deputy Senate President and weaken the APC.