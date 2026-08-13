Osun Is Isolated, Needs A Governor With Pedigree – Barau Declares At APC Rally

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has urged the people of Osun State to elect the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji, saying the state needs a leader capable of harnessing its enormous human and natural resources.

Naija News reports that Jibrin made the call on Thursday, August 13, at the APC mega rally held in support of Oyebamiji ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Deputy Senate President said Osun had enormous potential and resources but lacked the leadership needed to convert them into meaningful development for the people.

Speaking at the rally, Jibrin said the state was blessed with both natural and human resources but needed a governor with the experience and capacity to make proper use of them.

He said, “Osun State has enormous potential, enormous resources, natural human resources, but the problem is that it doesn’t have a governor to access these resources.”

According to him, the state requires a leader with the right background and experience to unlock its potential and move it forward.

“What it needs at this moment is to elect a governor, Governor AMBO, who has the requisite pedigree and requisite background to harness these resources,” he said.

AMBO is the campaign identity of the APC governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, Naija News understands.

‘Osun Not In Mainstream Politics’

Jibrin also expressed concern over what he described as Osun State’s absence from Nigeria’s mainstream politics.

He stressed that Osun is isolated and that the APC candidate’s emergence will bring the state into mainstream politics.

“As we speak, we have 31 states, but Osun is isolated,” Jibrin noted.

The Deputy Senate President suggested that the state needed stronger political positioning and leadership to take full advantage of opportunities available at the national level.

He urged voters to consider the capacity and experience of candidates when making their choice at Saturday’s election.

The mega rally was part of the APC’s final mobilisation ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

The party has intensified its campaign across the state as Oyebamiji seeks to defeat the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party and other candidates contesting the election.

With the election only days away, the APC leadership has continued to appeal to voters to support its candidate, presenting Oyebamiji as the candidate capable of providing effective leadership and unlocking the state’s economic potential.

See video clip below.