I Have No Enemies In This World – Former Gov. Yuguda Speaks On Death Rumour

Former Bauchi State governor, Isa Yuguda, has dismissed reports on social media concerning his death.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Yuguda said he recently underwent surgery for a back-related condition but has since recovered and is responding well.

Yuguda said he currently spends most of his time at home on his doctors’ advice following the surgery.

Naija News reports that the former Governor assured everyone that he is in good health and expressed gratitude to God for his recovery, adding that he remained in good spirits despite the false report of his death.

According to him, “I am alive. I assure you that, being human, one can fall ill at any time. I was indeed ill recently. Of course, our lives are in God’s hands; whether an illness is minor or severe, God can take a life at any moment.

“But I assure you, I am in good health. I was ill recently, but God has now restored my health.

“I am mostly at home now because, following back surgery, I was instructed to rest. As one ages, the vertebrae in the back can suffer from friction caused by prolonged sitting. If things go wrong, it could lead to serious complications, including paralysis.”

Addressing the circumstances surrounding the rumour, Yuguda said he did not consider himself to be in conflict with anyone, stressing that he does not harbour ill feelings towards others.

“Regarding the rumours, I maintain that I have no enemies in this world, though, of course, they do exist. While one cannot claim to be entirely without adversaries, I personally view myself as having no enemies because I never harbour ill will towards anyone.

“Anyone who bears hostility towards me is actually acting against themselves, because I have no time for animosity towards others. I constantly pray to God to grant me a faithful end and a peaceful departure from this world. I am not in conflict with anyone,” he said.

Yuguda also thanked his supporters and well-wishers across the country, particularly the people of Bauchi State, for their concern and prayers.