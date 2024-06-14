Tinubu Gives Akande, Olanipekun, Others Fresh Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a former governor of Osun State and pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, as the chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State.

This was made known in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the governing councils and boards of federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for the effective management of Nigerian tertiary institutions across the country,” the statement said.

Renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun, was appointed to lead Lagos University (UNILAG); a former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, who will chair the governing council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN); and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU).

Joy Emordi, a former senator, was also appointed to chair the council of the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

The list comprises five names each for 51 universities, 35 polytechnics, and 22 colleges of education.