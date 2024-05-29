Tinubu Inherited Many Problems From Buhari – Former Bauchi Gov, Yuguda

Former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda has said President Bola Tinubu inherited many problems from the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Amid the myriads of social and economic challenges facing the country, the former Minister of Aviation urged Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu’s government and trust the President.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Yuguda expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to turn around the nation’s fortunes.

He said: “They will look well because Rome was not built in a day. When a child is given birth, he will start crawling before walking and running.

“When Tinubu took over, the problem was there and he happens to be the person to solve it.”

First Anniversary: Buhari Reveals What Is Crucial For The Success Of Tinubu’s Govt

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari has asserted that collective effort is crucial for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Buhari made this known while congratulating Tinubu as he marks his first anniversary in office on Wednesday, May 29.

A statement issued on Tuesday signed by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, highlighted the significance of the milestone and the importance of unity and support from all Nigerians.

While offering his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Tinubu, Buhari urged citizens to continue fostering national unity and goodwill.

Also, the former president expressed his hope for a successful tenure, reinforcing his confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and vision for the country.

