First Anniversary: Buhari Reveals What Is Crucial For The Success Of Tinubu’s Govt

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has asserted that collective effort is crucial for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Buhari made this known while congratulating Tinubu as he marks his first anniversary in office on Wednesday, May 29.

Recall that Tinubu succeeded Buhari as Nigeria’s president after the February 25, 2023, general elections.

He was sworn in on May 29, 2023, alongside his deputy, Kashim Shettima

Advertisement

A statement issued on Tuesday signed by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, highlighted the significance of the milestone and the importance of unity and support from all Nigerians.

While offering his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Tinubu, Buhari urged citizens to continue fostering national unity and goodwill.

Also, the former president expressed his hope for a successful tenure, reinforcing his confidence in Tinubu’s leadership and vision for the country.

Advertisement

The statement titled, “One Year of Tinubu Administration: Ex-President Buhari Conveys Good Wishes to President.” read, “Former President Muhammadu Buhari extends his best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the completion of his first year in office.

“The former president appealed to all citizens to continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.”

Buhari also appealed to the public to offer their blessings and unwavering support to Tinubu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement added, “He also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration so that it can succeed in its efforts to build a Nigeria of our dreams.

“President Buhari expressed his wish for a successful tenure in office by the Tinubu administration.”