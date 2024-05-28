BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives Abuja To Commission Road Project

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reached the inauguration site of the Southern Parkway, which will stretch from Christian Centre to Ring Road 1 in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Naija News earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu travelled from Lagos to Abuja this morning to inaugurate several projects completed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Departing from the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 11:43 a.m., he was accompanied by a host of dignitaries, including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Upon arriving at the inauguration site, the President was accompanied by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and several other esteemed dignitaries.

The road commissioning is intended to commemorate Tinubu’s first year in office.

