Government Should Support Abiola’s Family – Isa Yuguda

Former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, has called on the government to support the family of late Moshood Abiola, also known as MKO Abiola.

Naija News reported that former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), in his book, ‘A Journey In Service’ disclosed that MKO Abiola won the June 12 1993 presidential election that his administration annulled.

In an interview with Arise News on Friday, former Governor Yuguda stated that the late Abiola fought for Nigeria’s democracy.

His words: “We knew that Abiola fought for the democracy of this country. He was a philanthropist. He was a father. He was a traditional ruler. And he was a patriot. But, like I said, he did contribute his own quota to fighting for democracy, trying to make Nigeria a democratic nation. But in the process, himself and quite a number of others, destiny had it that that was going to be the termination of their life on earth.

“I cannot question God as to why he decided to take Abiola at that time and so on. So the issue is that does he deserve something with his family? I think he does. Of course, we should have a sense of compassion. And no matter what, for everything there is a price. If he gave his own life for democracy and that’s the way he ended, apparently we have to be sympathetic to what he has done to the nation because he was not fighting for himself as Abiola. He was fighting for the nation, Nigeria, to be a free nation and to elect leaders through a democratic process.

“So I feel very strongly whatever that the government can do to the family is justified. It should do something at least, no matter how small, symbolic, so that he can support the family as they continue managing their life on earth.“