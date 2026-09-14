Buhari Never Cried Over Price Of Bag Of Rice – Ahmad

A former media aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has debunked a claim that his former principal cried over the price of a bag of rice in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that he made the denial in a post on 𝕏 on Sunday, following a claim by a user identified as Abdool who said Buhari wept for Nigerians because they were buying a bag of rice at ₦7,500.

“I just came across a post of Muhammadu Buhari weeping for Nigerians because they were buying bag of rice at N7,500,” the user wrote.

However, Ahmad clarified in his response that Buhari never cried over the price of a bag of rice. He explained that the video being referenced was from his 2011 presidential campaign, in which the former President reflected on the struggles he had to go through since he first began contesting for the presidency in 2003.

“Abdool, this claim of yours isn’t true. It never happened.

“The late President Buhari did not cry because of the price of rice, as you claimed. The incident was from his 2011 presidential campaign, during his closing campaign event.

“He became emotional while reflecting on the struggles and sacrifices he had endured since he first began contesting for the presidency in 2003. He spoke about how the 2011 election would be his last time presenting himself for the presidency,” Ahmad wrote.