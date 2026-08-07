‘You’re A Small Boy Who Came Into Politics By Accident’ – Davido Blasts Former Presidential Aide, Bashir Ahmad

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has lambasted a former presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad, over his remarks on the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that trouble started between the duo after Davido, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, celebrated President Bola Tinubu’s telephone conversation with Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, regarding the directive to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to vacate the court order freezing the state account.

Davido said he was present during the phone conversation, adding that he “witnessed history.”

Reacting to the post, Bashir Ahmad said he was bookmarking Davido’s post, expressing confidence that the singer would return to social media to lament the outcome of the August 15 governorship election.

He wrote, “This tweet is bookmarked. It will serve as a reference for future events. I know you will come back here to lament if the August 15 results don’t go your way.”

In response, Davido mocked Bashir’s performance in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

The Afrobeat music star also described the former presidential aide as a ‘small boy’ who joined politics by accident.

The singer accused Bashir of failing to change the lives of people in his community despite serving for eight years in the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added, “You got 16 votes, bro, in the primaries. STF.

“You measure success by one award. I measure it by sold-out arenas, billions of streams, global influence, and people singing my songs across continents.

“You had government backing and still couldn’t convince enough people to back you in your small constituency. You’re a small boy who came into politics by accident.

“You spent 8yrs with the ex-president and couldn’t make a change in your poverty-stricken community.

“We all have different trophies, Bashir. I’ll keep inspiring the young ones and generations to come while you wait for the next government job to get crumbs.”