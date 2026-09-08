Kill Any Yoruba Person Collaborating With Bandits – Igboho To Security Operatives

The founder of Iru Ekun Security Network, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has warned Yoruba people found collaborating with bandits would be killed.

Naija News reports that Igboho gave the warning while addressing members of the security network during its inauguration in Akure, Ondo State.

He directed members of Iru Ekun to kill armed bandits and kidnappers encountered during their operations in the Southwest.

The Yoruba Nation activist said the directive applied to suspected kidnappers irrespective of their ethnic background.

“If you are in the bush or anywhere and you meet any bandit with guns, kill him, and if you see any Yoruba person collaborating with these bandits, the person too.

“If you see any Igbo person involved in kidnapping, kill him too. If you meet any Hausa person with guns involved in kidnapping, kill him because we can’t be wasting time,” he said.

Igboho, however, warned his operatives against attacking innocent Hausa and Igbo residents, stressing that the security outfit’s operations were targeted at suspected criminals and not any ethnic group.

He also urged members of the network to alert the police and other security agencies when they discover the activities of suspected bandits and kidnappers.

Igboho has recently intensified the activities of the Iru Ekun Security Network across the Southwest as part of efforts to tackle kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities in the region.