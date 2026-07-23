Igboho Launches Security Network In Kwara

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has vowed that his Iru Ekun Security Network will dislodge bandits from forests in Kwara State and prevent criminal groups from using the areas as hideouts.

Naija News reports that Igboho made the declaration on Thursday in Ilorin during the official launch of the security outfit in the state.

He said the network was created to support the efforts of the government and conventional security agencies in combating kidnapping, banditry and other forms of violent crime in communities affected by insecurity.

According to him, operatives of the outfit would begin operations in Babanla and also return to Eruku, which he described as two communities that had suffered heavily from criminal activities.

Igboho said the arrival of the security network in Kwara had already sent a strong signal to criminal elements operating in the state.

He said, “The presence of the Iru Ekun Security Network in Kwara has already unsettled the criminals. We are heading to Babanla, which many people now describe as a stronghold of bandits.

“We also passed through Eruku on our way from Kogi State, and we will return there. This is our ancestral land, and no criminal can force us to abandon it. Those hiding in our forests cannot intimidate us into surrendering our communities.”

The activist stressed that the organisation was not established to take over the responsibilities of the police, military or other security agencies.

Rather, he said its mandate was to complement their efforts and strengthen community-level security.

“Our mission in Kwara is to complement the efforts of the government and security agencies. While local communities can contribute to protecting themselves, that alone is not enough.

“We must work hand in hand with the police, the military and other security agencies. If we unite, we can drastically reduce kidnapping, banditry and every other form of terrorism in our society,” he said.

Igboho Warns Alleged Collaborators

Igboho alleged that some criminal groups had been able to sustain their operations because they received assistance from people within local communities.

He therefore urged residents, particularly youths, to expose individuals who provide information or other forms of support to bandits.

“Bandits are not spirits. They have continued to operate because some people within our communities provide them with information and support. It is time for us to hold ourselves accountable. Our youths must rise to defend their communities because, with unity and cooperation, we can confront these criminals.

“If you know you are involved in activities that encourage banditry or threaten the peace of our state, this is the time to stop or leave. Anyone found participating in such crimes will face the consequences,” he warned.

The activist also rejected claims that the Iru Ekun Security Network was set up to target members of the Fulani ethnic group.

He said the security outfit would focus only on suspected criminals, irrespective of their ethnic or regional backgrounds.

“Some people have been spreading the false narrative that Sunday Igboho has come to Kwara to fight the Fulani. That is completely untrue. We have no problem with innocent Fulani people or any other ethnic group. Our fight is against criminals, regardless of where they come from. We are all Nigerians.

“If you suspect anyone of aiding bandits and the person is unarmed, hand the suspect over to the police. Do not take the law into your own hands. However, anyone carrying sophisticated weapons in our forests or attempting to invade our communities poses an immediate threat to innocent lives and must be stopped before carrying out any attack,” he added.

Igboho Praises Kwara CP

Igboho also commended the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, for what he described as his professionalism and cooperation with local security initiatives.

Recalling a previous operation around the Oyo-Kwara boundary, he said the police commissioner deployed officers to support the team after being informed of its movement.

“The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, is a hardworking and dedicated officer. During one of our rescue operations, we combed the forests linking Oyo and Kwara states.

“When we crossed into the Kwara axis, I informed him of our movement, and he immediately deployed police personnel to support us on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.

Igboho also dismissed reports that Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had objected to his visit to the state.

He said he did not believe the governor would oppose an initiative aimed at addressing the security challenges facing residents.

“I should have arrived in Ilorin much earlier, but there were rumours that the governor did not approve of my visit. I found that difficult to believe because I know Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq would not make such a decision.

“I also believe he is deeply concerned about the persistent killings and kidnappings in Kwara. If that were not the case, he would not have deployed security agencies to protect the people,” he said.

The activist also attributed the establishment of the Iru Ekun Security Network to President Bola Tinubu and offered prayers for the President.

“All the praise being showered on the Iru Ekun Security Network belongs to President Bola Tinubu. May God grant him good health and the grace to successfully complete his eight years in office,” he said.

Igboho added that members of the outfit had been instructed to operate in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and other recognised security agencies while carrying out their activities in Kwara State.