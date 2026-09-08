Eight Steps To Buy Dangote Refinery Shares From September 14

Nigerians seeking to own a stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE can apply for shares from Monday, September 14, 2026, when the company is expected to open what has been described as Africa’s largest Initial Public Offering.

The public offer comprises 4.1 billion ordinary shares priced at ₦525 each, targeting about ₦2.15 trillion.

Investors can start with a minimum subscription of 10 shares, equivalent to ₦5,250.

Dangote Group President, Aliko Dangote, signed the offer documents alongside advisers and issuing houses at a ceremony held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday, September 7.

The offer, which has received the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is being coordinated by Lagos-based Vetiva Advisory Services Limited and is expected to close on October 13, 2026.

Proceeds from the capital raise are expected to partly finance refinery expansion, with plans to increase processing capacity to about 1.4 million barrels per day.

Dangote said the relatively low minimum investment was deliberately designed to allow more Nigerians to become shareholders.

He described the exercise as “the IPO for the people,” saying workers ranging from drivers to cooks and domestic employees should have an opportunity to own a stake in the business.

For prospective investors unfamiliar with the Nigerian capital market, below are the major steps to participate in the offer.

1. Open a stockbroking account

Investors cannot ordinarily purchase shares traded on the Nigerian Exchange directly from the issuing company. Applications are typically processed through authorised capital-market operators.

Anyone without an existing brokerage account will therefore need to register with a stockbroker licensed by the SEC and NGX.

Many brokerage firms provide online registration, with applicants usually required to supply identification information, including a Bank Verification Number, valid means of identification and a passport photograph as part of Know-Your-Customer requirements.

Prospective investors should independently confirm that their chosen broker is properly licensed before transferring money.

2. Get a CSCS account

Shares purchased on the Nigerian capital market are held electronically rather than through traditional paper certificates.

Investors therefore require an account with the Central Securities Clearing System.

For new investors, a stockbroker will usually help create a CSCS account during the brokerage registration process. Those who already have one can have it linked to their trading account.

Any Dangote Refinery shares eventually allotted to an investor would be credited to the relevant CSCS account.

3. Complete verification

Opening an account alone may not be enough to begin investing immediately.

The brokerage firm must complete its identity and compliance checks before activating the account.

Documentation requirements may vary among brokers, so investors should follow the specific instructions provided by their chosen firm rather than assuming every operator follows the same procedure.

4. Prepare investment funds

Once the account has been activated, prospective shareholders can fund it with the amount they intend to invest.

At ₦525 per share, an application for the minimum 10 shares would require ₦5,250.

Investors seeking more than the minimum should consult the final prospectus to determine the permitted subscription increments and other applicable conditions.

Prospective shareholders may also want to fund their accounts before September 14 to avoid delays once subscriptions open.

5. Confirm official offer details

The public offer is scheduled to run from September 14 to October 13, 2026.

However, investors should rely on the final prospectus and information issued through recognised capital-market channels when submitting applications.

Interest in the refinery’s shares is expected to be significant following an earlier private placement in July, which was reportedly oversubscribed by 270 per cent.

Dates, prices or payment instructions circulated through social media or unofficial investment groups should therefore be verified before funds are transferred.

6. Apply through approved channels

Once subscriptions begin, investors can submit applications through participating stockbrokers and other platforms specifically authorised in the offer documents.

These could include digital investment platforms where officially approved.

Applicants will need to indicate the number of shares they want and complete the prescribed application process before the closing date.

The SEC has previously cautioned Nigerians against dealing with unauthorised persons soliciting investments in Dangote Refinery shares.

Investors should consequently verify that any broker, website, application or other platform requesting payment is listed among the approved channels before committing funds.

7. Wait for share allotment

Applying for shares does not necessarily mean an investor will receive the entire quantity requested.

Where demand exceeds the number of shares available, applications may be scaled down in accordance with the allotment procedure contained in the prospectus.

For example, an investor applying for 1,000 shares could receive fewer if the offer is heavily oversubscribed.

Any money relating to shares not allotted should be refunded according to the terms of the offer.

Successful allotments would subsequently appear in investors’ CSCS accounts.

8. Monitor shares after listing

After listing on the Nigerian Exchange, shareholders can monitor the market value of their holdings through their brokers or trading applications.

Once publicly traded, the share price will not necessarily remain at the ₦525 IPO price. It could rise or fall depending on demand, the refinery’s financial performance, market expectations and broader economic conditions.

Shareholders may decide to hold their investments long term or sell through their stockbrokers at the prevailing market price.