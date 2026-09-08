Niger: Gov Bago Appoints Six New Commissioners

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has approved the appointment of six new commissioners-designate and four political aides as part of moves to strengthen his administration.

The appointments were announced in a statement signed and released by Information Officer in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Kuta, on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

According to the statement, the six nominees will serve as commissioners if confirmed by the Niger State House of Assembly.

The nominees are Lucky Barau from Gurara Local Government Area; Isah Wakili from Bosso; Dr Isah Adamu from Kontagora; Emmanuel Alamu from Magama; Shuaibu Saidu Kaboji from Mashegu; and Mohammed Danladi Garba from Borgu.

The governor also approved the appointment of Nma Kolo as Chief Political Adviser.

Yahaya Emilugi, Yusuf Tagwai and Salman Yusuf were appointed as Special Advisers on Political Matters for Zones A, B and C respectively.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, said the appointments were made to improve governance, strengthen service delivery and promote wider representation across the state.

The statement said, “Niger State Governor Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago has approved the appointment of six Commissioners-Designate, subject to confirmation by the State House of Assembly.”

It added that the political appointments were also part of the administration’s efforts to strengthen its governance structure. The six commissioners-designate are expected to appear before the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation in line with the law.