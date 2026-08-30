IGP Disu Issues Fresh Order On Rescue Of Abducted Worshippers In Niger

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has directed security operatives in Niger State to intensify efforts to rescue worshippers abducted during an attack on communities in the Dekara District of Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that Disu issued the directive during a working visit to Niger State on Saturday, where he assessed the security situation and reviewed ongoing efforts to locate the victims and bring them back safely.

The IGP also extended the condolences of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to the Niger State Government, affected communities and families of those abducted.

He assured them that rescuing the victims and bringing the perpetrators to justice remain among the police’s major priorities.

Disu was received at the Niger State Government House by Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, who represented Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

Also present was the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Maurice Magaji.

During the visit, the IGP commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adamu Elleman, for the command’s response to the incident and for promptly submitting situation reports.

He also praised the state government for its continued support for the police, particularly in providing operational vehicles, repairing Armoured Personnel Carriers and improving the welfare of police officers.

Addressing officers and men of the Niger State Police Command, Disu ordered them to sustain intelligence-led and professionally coordinated operations aimed at rescuing the abducted worshippers and preventing further attacks on vulnerable communities.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the IGP stressed that the safety of the victims and residents must remain at the heart of every decision taken during the rescue operation.

Disu assured the command of continued support from the Force Headquarters, particularly in logistics, mobility, intelligence gathering, training and other areas needed to strengthen its operational capacity.

He further directed the command to improve collaboration with other security agencies while deepening its engagement with local communities.

The IGP said stronger cooperation with traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders and other stakeholders would be crucial to obtaining timely and credible information that could help prevent attacks and speed up rescue operations.

Speaking during the visit, Deputy Governor Garba commended Disu for personally visiting the state to assess the security situation and strengthen ongoing efforts to rescue the victims.

Garba reaffirmed the commitment of the Niger State Government to supporting the police and other security agencies in their efforts to protect residents, restore peace and secure the release of the abducted worshippers.

As part of his visit, Disu also met with the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Dr Umar Farouk Bahago.

The IGP commiserated with the Emirate over the incident and called for stronger cooperation between traditional institutions and security agencies.

Discussions during the meeting centred on intelligence gathering, community engagement and strategies for restoring lasting peace and security across Niger State.

The police assured residents that operations to rescue the abducted persons, protect vulnerable communities and apprehend those responsible for the attack would continue until the objectives are achieved.