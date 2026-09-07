Niger 2027: Information Minister Declares Support For Bago

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has thrown his weight behind Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, for a second term in office.

Idris made his position clear during a solidarity visit to Bago in Minna, where he praised the governor’s performance and called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain united ahead of the 2027 elections, Naija News reports.

According to the minister, Bago’s achievements under the administration’s New Niger Agenda have shown that he deserves another term to continue his work in the state.

Idris said the governor had demonstrated a strong commitment to transforming Niger State through various development projects and programmes.

He added that giving Bago another term would allow him to consolidate the projects already started and further drive development across the state.

The minister also appealed to APC members and Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027.

Idris said continued support for Tinubu would enable the Federal Government to consolidate its economic reforms and other programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He maintained that the reforms were aimed at repositioning the economy and improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

The minister urged APC members to put aside personal interests and work together ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the party must remain united and present a strong front at both the national and state levels.

Naija News reports that Idris was in Niger State to commiserate with the family of the late Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Aminu Yussuf, before visiting the governor.

Responding, Bago appreciated the minister for the visit and his confidence in his administration.

The governor also promised to sustain his administration’s development programmes, saying his government would remain focused on improving the welfare and quality of life of residents.