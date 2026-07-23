Your Brothers Are Committing Atrocities – Gov Bago Blasts Fulani Community Over Silence

The Governor of Niger State, Umaru Mohammed Bago has urged the Fulani community to cooperate with security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

He condemned the failure of residents to report armed strangers operating in Fulani communities, warning that the actions of criminals are damaging the community’s reputation.

Naija News reports that Bago spoke while addressing members of the community in Minna.

The governor said, “Anyone who is kidnapped and later released will say it was Fulani who abducted them. There is no way people will not begin to resent you because of this, advise your brothers who are in the forests to return and live peacefully within society, your brothers are killing people, yet no one has stopped you from grazing your cattle, farming or living in peace. However, your brothers have gone out and are committing atrocities against innocent people. If they cannot be found, then you will be held accountable.

”You see Fulani carrying guns, yet you do not inform the security agencies that these people are not our relatives and that they have come to create unrest. We have lived together for many years, and this is not right. It must stop.”

The governor further appealed to Islamic clerics engaged in public disagreements to exercise restraint and avoid sermons capable of inciting tension or violence.

He warned that the Niger State Government would take firm action against any place of worship found to be promoting inflammatory preaching.

“If this does not stop, the government will shut down any mosque found to be delivering sermons that incite the public,” he said.

Governor Bago said the measures are aimed at strengthening security and preserving peaceful coexistence among all communities in the state.