Opay Makes Fresh Promises To Nigerians

Financial technology company, OPay, has begun legal action against those it accused of circulating a false announcement that it would shut down operations in Nigeria from September 1, 2026.

Naija News reports that the company said it had also engaged relevant regulatory and security agencies over the publication, insisting that its services remained fully operational and that it had no plans to exit the Nigerian market.

OPay addressed the controversy on Wednesday during a live town hall organised after concerns spread across social media about the purported shutdown notice.

The session brought together journalists, OPay ambassadors and social media influencers as the company sought to reassure customers, merchants and business partners.

Speaking at the event, OPay’s Chief Technology Officer, Dotun Daniel Adekunle, said the company was particularly concerned about the potential impact of misinformation on customers who depend on its platform for financial services.

According to him, organisations operating in the financial inclusion sector have a responsibility to maintain public confidence, making the circulation of unverified information potentially damaging.

Adekunle said, “It’s important that when information is shared across public spaces, there has to be accountability and responsibility.

“We want to make it clear. OPay is here, OPay is operating, and OPay is going nowhere. The message circulating is false. There is no decision to shut down operations in Nigeria, and there is no indefinite leave.

“It’s September 2, and we’re still here

“Any message circulating that OPay is going on leave should be regarded as false information.”

He consequently advised customers to verify information through credible channels before making financial decisions based on social media publications.

Adekunle added that rather than scaling down its presence in Nigeria, OPay had continued to expand its physical operations.

“This year alone, we opened over 26 new offices across Nigeria, and our teams are on the ground,” he said.

OPay Submits Evidence To Security Agencies

Giving details of the company’s response to the publication, OPay’s Chief Legal Counsel, Akinfolabi Rokosu, said relevant regulatory, law enforcement and security authorities had been formally contacted.

Rokosu said the controversial message was made to appear like an official communication from the company, despite not originating from OPay.

He argued that such a publication could trigger panic among customers, damage confidence and potentially expose users to financial losses.

Rokosu said, “The information was presented as an official OPay communication. It was capable of causing fear, causing financial loss and undermining confidence in the financial institution.

“While the DSS and the Police are investigating the matter, we are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigations and have provided evidence to those responsible.

“OPay is taking legal action against those responsible. We must sue them and ensure the law takes its full course. There would be no impunity.

“Freedom of expression doesn’t protect unlawful conduct, malicious falsehoods or deliberate attempts to cause financial harm.

“This is not about silencing anyone. No individual should believe social media provides immunity from legal consequences where there is evidence of unlawful conduct.”