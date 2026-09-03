‘There Is No Shutdown’ – Woman Behind Opay Shutdown Report Speaks

A 𝕏 user, identified as Cute Hafserh, has apologised to digital financial services platform, OPay, after sharing a claim that the company would suspend its operations indefinitely from September 1, 2026.

The apology followed a warning from OPay that it would take legal action over the publication, which the company described as false and misleading.

Hafserh, who uses the handle @Haifah_Er_Abba on 𝕏, subsequently deleted the post and clarified that OPay remained fully operational.

The controversy began after a publication claiming that OPay would shut down its services from September 1 circulated on social media.

Hafserh shared the claim on her 𝕏 account, drawing a response from the financial technology company.

Through its Chief Legal Counsel, Akinfolabi Moses Rokosu, OPay rejected the shutdown claim and demanded that the post be removed.

The company accused the user of spreading false information that could mislead customers and damage its reputation.

Reacting to the controversy, Hafserh acknowledged that the information she circulated was inaccurate.

In a statement titled, “Apology to @OPay_NG,” she explained that the claim had already been circulating online before she reposted it.

She wrote, “Earlier yesterday I shared a post on my 𝕏 page about OPay going on an indefinite break starting from 1st September 2026, which had been circulating for days before I shared it on my account.

“I have come to the notice that it was false and misleading information.”

Hafserh confirmed that she had removed the publication and urged members of the public to disregard the shutdown claim.

She added, “I have taken down my post. @OPay_NG operations are normal, and there is no break or shutdown.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and for reposting misleading information. Thank you for your understanding.”