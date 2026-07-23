OPay Targets One Billion Users, 10 Million Merchants

OPay has set a long-term goal of serving one billion users, supporting 10 million merchants and creating one million jobs as it seeks to expand its digital financial services.

Naija News reports that the fintech company disclosed the targets at a Media Parley in Lagos, where its executives outlined its plans for technology, security and financial services.

OPay Chief Commercial Officer, Elizabeth Wang, said the company intends to use technology to widen access to financial services and create opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities.

“The company’s long-term ambition is to serve one billion users, support ten million merchants and create one million jobs,” Wang said.

She said the company’s operations rely on continued investment in technology and infrastructure to provide dependable digital financial services.

“People may only see a successful transfer or payment notification, but behind that moment are years of investment in technology, infrastructure and innovation. Our goal is to make digital finance so dependable that customers can move money confidently without ever needing to think about the technology making it possible,” Wang said.

The company said it has invested in payment infrastructure, transaction processing systems, cybersecurity tools and merchant services as it builds its platform.

Beyond its payment services, OPay said it is investing in education and innovation through an expanded ₦1.2 billion, 10-year scholarship programme, which includes the National Innovation Challenge.

The company did not state when it expects to reach its one-billion-user target.