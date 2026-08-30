Iyara Monarch, Oba Meduteni Is Dead

The Eleta Oluyara of Iyara Land in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Oba Jacob Babatunde Meduteni, is dead.

Naija News reports that the traditional ruler, who was 75 years old, reportedly passed away in his palace in Iyara after a prolonged illness whose nature was not disclosed.

His death has plunged the community into mourning, barely three years after he assumed the traditional stool.

Meduteni became the traditional ruler of Iyara after the Kogi State Government appointed him on July 24, 2023.

He was initially installed as a third-class chief before the state government elevated the traditional institution to second-class status.

The Kogi State Executive Council approved the upgrade on September 26, 2023.

The monarch was formally crowned and presented with his staff of office on December 23, 2023, at a ceremony that attracted traditional rulers, politicians and other notable guests.

Before becoming a monarch, Meduteni built an extensive career in engineering and corporate administration. He was educated at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and the University of Calabar.

His professional journey included appointments as Manager, Marketing, and Head of Customer Service in Kaduna.

He subsequently rose to the top of the management ladder in Nigeria’s electricity distribution sector, serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company before becoming CEO of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company.

He left active corporate employment in 2008. After his retirement, Meduteni devoted more time to entrepreneurship and community development.

He ran his private ventures, Newday Engineering Company and Nowday Farms, while remaining involved in activities aimed at advancing Iyara’s interests.

His contribution to community affairs was further demonstrated by his leadership of the Iyara Development Movement, where he served as national president for two terms.

He spent a total of six years in the position before being selected to occupy the Eleta Oluyara stool.