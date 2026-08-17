I Pay Royalties To My Brother For Adopting His Name – Jay Jay Okocha

Nigerian football legend Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha has revealed how he adopted his brother’s name.

Okocha explained that Jay Jay became his nickname during childhood, when he played football in the neighbourhood with his brothers.

He stated that several boys in his neighbourhood were called Austin and he was often referred to as “Austin Jay-Jay’s brother” to differentiate him from his namesakes.

Naija News reports that the former Super Eagles captain made the disclosure during an appearance on the ObiOne podcast.

“It started in the neighbourhood where we grew up. All of us were footballers; we were just on the street playing, and my two brothers played as well. We had a few Austins then, so to identify which Austin was which, they started calling me Austin Jay-Jay’s brother. From there, Jay-Jay stuck.

“When I travelled, some people struggled to pronounce my name, Augustine, so Jay-Jay was a lot easier. I decided to adopt the name and put it in my passport. I still pay royalties to my brother,” he said.

Okocha’s real name is Augustine Azuka Okocha, but the nickname “Jay-Jay” became his identity on the football pitch and eventually gained worldwide recognition.

The former Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers and Fenerbahçe midfielder is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most gifted footballers.