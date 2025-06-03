Jay-Jay Okocha Urges Osimhen to Consider Staying In Turkey

As speculation continues to swirl around Victor Osimhen’s next move, Nigerian football icon Jay-Jay Okocha has weighed in, encouraging the star striker to consider remaining at Galatasaray following his record-breaking loan spell.

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor via Haberler, Okocha—who enjoyed a successful stint with Fenerbahçe in the 1990s—highlighted the emotional and professional rewards of playing in Turkey, suggesting that Osimhen may find lasting satisfaction by staying put.

“Turkey is a great place to play and live football,” Okocha said. “Sometimes, you may need to make sacrifices when making decisions in football. Osimhen had a great season at Galatasaray. Ultimately, he is happy there. Why shouldn’t he stay with the team? I love Turkey. He loves it too.”

Osimhen, who returned to form with an explosive season at Galatasaray after being loaned out by Napoli, capped off his campaign with a stunning 37th goal in a 2–0 victory over İstanbul Başakşehir on Saturday.

His efforts were instrumental in securing a domestic double for Galatasaray—winning both the league and the Turkish Cup.

Despite his heroics, Osimhen’s future remains uncertain. Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk praised the striker’s impact but admitted that the club is still awaiting clarity on the Nigerian’s plans.

“We hope he stays,” Buruk said, echoing the sentiments of thousands of fans who have launched a #staywithus campaign, including a massive billboard message in New York’s Times Square.

Reports suggest Galatasaray is making a concerted push to retain Osimhen, offering a new contract reportedly worth €15 million per year—a €3 million increase on his current deal. If accepted, the deal would make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

Yet, Osimhen has remained tight-lipped about his next move. His agent is believed to be considering several offers, with interest reportedly coming from top clubs across Europe.

Asked if he had any insider knowledge about the striker’s destination, Okocha smiled and said, “I don’t know. Wherever he decides to go, I wish him the best.”