Alex Iwobi Admits He Doesn’t Know How To Sing Nigerian Anthem, Names Okocha His GOAT

Fulham and Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi recently shared his thoughts on the Nigerian national anthem during an episode of the podcast ‘Is This Seat Taken?’ hosted by Nollywood actress, Chinasa Anukam.

During his appearance on the podcast, Alex Iwobi admitted that he has yet to learn the reintroduced anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” which he acknowledges he should know.

When asked about his familiarity with the anthem, Iwobi candidly responded, “No. When it comes on, I literally stand there and close my eyes.”

The anthem, written by Lillian Jean Williams in 1959, was reintroduced in May 2024 after being replaced by “Arise, O Compatriots” in 1978. The recent change has led to discussions among prominent figures.

In the same podcast, Iwobi also spoke passionately about his uncle, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, whom he regards as his GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

He expressed how Okocha has been a significant influence in his life, both on and off the pitch.

“My GOAT is forever, my uncle, Jay Jay Okocha. I have to shout him out all the time. He’s always a legend on and off the field. I used to watch his training sessions and matches. He is the one who taught me how to express myself”, he said.

“Off the field, he advises me on how to be professional, manage my money, how to move and stay humble and grounded. So, he will always be my idol.”