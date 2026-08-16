Jingir: This Is A Warning, Do Not Take Christians For Granted – Enenche

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Paul Enenche, has reacted to the recent controversial remark on Christians made by popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yahya Jingir.

Naija News reports that Jingir had referred to Christians as infidels and also claimed that Muslims outnumber Christians.

However, speaking on Sunday while delivering a sermon at the church’s headquarters in Abuja, Enenche challenged the Nigerian government to conduct a credible population census to determine the largest religion in the country.

“If you think you are superior, why didn’t you people allow for the census all these while”, he asked.

He urged the federal government to conduct a “credible census; let everybody tell you what they believe in, then you will be shocked that where you think you come from, there are Christians almost dominating in that place”.

He warned that “nobody should take Christian in this country for granted. Don’t take the church in Nigeria for granted. This is a warning to all of you who think that the church can be taken for granted.

“They are not tired of bloodshed; they are not tired of destroying the nation. Ask yourself, what have you contributed to the development of this nation? Shame on you and everything you represent.”