‘Most Afrobeats Musicians Are Just Singing Rubbish’ – Pastor Paul Enenche

The General Overseer of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has criticised Nigerian Afrobeats stars, asserting that many of them are singing ‘rubbish’.

Naija News reports that Pastor Enenche made the remarks while addressing members of his congregation during his Sunday sermon.

According to the cleric, many Afrobeats songs lack meaningful lyrics and have a negative influence on young people.

Pastor Enenche further encouraged young gospel artistes to continue producing songs that connect with younger audiences while promoting positive values and life lessons.

He said, “Most of those Afrobeats are just saying rubbish. Smoking Indian hemp while they are singing and influencing the youths in negative ways. By the time you have this positive replacement for such garbage, then your life can not follow such a direction.

“And I trust that in time to come, more of this [energetic Gospel] music will be very word-loaded to disciple you, show you steps to take, how to stay away from negative friends, how to make the right decisions and so on.”

In other news, Pastor Enenche has declared that the time is up for criminal elements causing mayhem across Nigeria.

Enenche, while leading the congregation in a prayer for the nation, rained curses on bandits, terrorists and their sponsors and collaborators.

The fiery clergy warned the bandits, kidnappers, terrorists and their financiers that their time in Nigeria is up, stressing that the same land that drank the blood of innocent citizens will also drink your own blood and swallow you up.