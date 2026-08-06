Former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun Loses Husband

A former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has lost her husband, Anthony Adeniyi Adeosun, who died in Lagos on Tuesday at the age of 62.

Naija News reports that the Adeosun family announced his death in a statement issued on Thursday, saying he passed away on August 5 after a life devoted to God, his family and service to others.

The statement, signed by Reverend C. A. Adeosun on behalf of the family, said the announcement was made “with profound sorrow, yet in total submission to the will of Almighty God.”

The family described the deceased as a distinguished businessman and committed Christian whose life was marked by integrity, generosity and steadfast faith.

According to the statement, Adeosun earned the admiration of those who knew him through his devotion to God, hard work and commitment to his family and community.

“Niyi was a distinguished businessman and a devoted Christian whose integrity, generosity, and steadfast faith touched the lives of all who knew him,” the family said.

“He lived a life defined by hard work, service to God, and an unwavering commitment to his family and community.”

The late Adeosun is survived by his wife, Kemi; their children; and his siblings.

His relatives include Adewale Adeosun, founder of Kuramo Capital, as well as other family members, friends and associates.

The family said it remained comforted by its Christian faith and belief in eternal rest.

It cited Revelation 14:13, which states, “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord… that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.”

The family appealed to members of the public to respect its privacy during the period of mourning.

It said details of the funeral and Christian burial arrangements would be announced later.

The family also expressed appreciation to friends, associates and well-wishers who had sent prayers, condolences and messages of support.

“We thank all who have reached out with prayers, condolences, and support. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Lord,” the statement added.

Kemi Adeosun served as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance between 2015 and 2018 under the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.