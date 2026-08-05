Colo Colo Secure Special Permission For Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha

Colo Colo have won special approval from the Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) to allow Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha to wear his well-known nickname on the back of his shirt.

Naija News reports that Vozinha, 40, completed a six-month move to the Chilean Primera Division club on Monday after attracting worldwide attention with his impressive displays at the FIFA World Cup.

League regulations require players to use their legal names on match shirts, while ANFP rules state that “nicknames, appellations or sobriquets will not be permitted”. Vozinha’s full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, but Colo Colo successfully appealed for an exemption so he can continue using the name that has become recognised across world football.

“It is the name I have used my entire life,” Vozinha said at his unveiling.

“In Cape Verde, it holds great significance and a rich history, and now it does globally as well.

“If my grandmother were alive today, I think she would be proud. I hope to keep using it for the rest of my career as a tribute.”

The experienced goalkeeper arrived in Santiago on Sunday to a warm welcome from Colo Colo supporters before joining his new team-mates in training on Tuesday.

Vozinha became one of the surprise stars of the World Cup after helping Cape Verde earn their first-ever point at the tournament with a draw against Spain in the group stage. His performances helped the African nation reach the knockout rounds, where they pushed eventual finalists Argentina into extra time in the last 32.

His remarkable campaign earned him a place in FIFA’s Team of the Tournament and sparked a surge in popularity, with his Instagram following rising from around 50,000 to nearly 30 million.

The veteran goalkeeper has played in Slovakia, Angola, Moldova, Cyprus and Portugal during a career spanning more than two decades. His latest club before the move to Chile was Portuguese second-tier side Chaves.

Despite spending much of his career outside Europe’s biggest leagues, Vozinha said joining Colo Colo represents the moment he has always been working towards.

“The decision was very clear. Despite playing in smaller leagues for clubs that weren’t exactly giants, deep down I always told myself I was a ‘big club’ player,” Vozinha said.

“So when Colo Colo came calling, there was no doubt. From day one, I knew where I wanted to play. I received many offers but Colo Colo was always the priority.

“The World Cup was the best thing that ever happened to me in football, but that is in the past now. Being here representing Colo Colo, a massive club with a rich history, is the highlight of my club career.”