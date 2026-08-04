Bubista Leaves Cape Verde, Ivory Coast Reappoint Herve Renard

Cape Verde head coach Bubista has resigned to take charge of Moroccan club RS Berkane, while Ivory Coast have confirmed the return of Herve Renard for a second spell as national team coach following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bubista leaves after more than six years in charge of the Blue Sharks, having overseen the country’s best performances on the international stage.

The 56-year-old guided Cape Verde to the last 32 of the World Cup, where they pushed eventual runners-up Argentina to extra time before losing 3-2. He also led the island nation to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Cape Verde boss has signed a two-year contract with RS Berkane, who finished second in Morocco’s top division last season. He replaces Moin Chaabani, who recently left the club after accepting the Tunisia national team job.

Ivory Coast have turned back to Renard, the coach who guided the Elephants to the 2015 AFCON title. The Frenchman is one of only a handful of coaches to have won the continental crown twice, having first lifted the trophy with Zambia in 2012.

The Ivorians decided against extending Emerse Fae’s contract after it expired at the end of July. Fae had taken over midway through the 2023 AFCON and led the hosts to a memorable title triumph after an impressive knockout run, following an unsuccessful attempt to bring Renard back during that tournament.

Renard has since managed Morocco, Saudi Arabia on two occasions, France’s women’s national team and most recently Tunisia, whom he coached for two matches at this year’s World Cup. His contract length with Ivory Coast has not been disclosed, although he is expected in Abidjan “in the coming days” to begin his second stint in charge.

Bubista’s departure adds to the growing list of coaching changes across African nations following the World Cup. Algeria and Vladimir Petkovic parted ways by mutual consent despite the Bosnian signing a contract extension until 2028 earlier this year after the Desert Foxes were eliminated in the last 32 by Switzerland.

South Africa also have a vacancy after Hugo Broos retired when his contract expired at the end of July. Senegal dismissed Pape Thiaw following the Teranga Lions’ dramatic last-32 defeat to Belgium, with the federation saying it had made the decision “in the best interests of Senegalese football”. Former France international Patrick Vieira has since emerged as a leading candidate for the role.

Tunisia have already appointed Chaabani on a four-year contract after Renard’s departure. The 45-year-old took over after Renard, who had replaced Sabri Lamouchi during Tunisia’s World Cup campaign.

Ghana are yet to make a decision on the future of Carlos Queiroz after the Black Stars’ last-32 exit to Colombia. The Portuguese coach appeared to signal his departure on social media shortly after the defeat, although discussions are still ongoing within the Ghana Football Association.