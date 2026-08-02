Weak Evidence Helps Erring Judges Escape Sanctions — Odili

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili, has said that many petitions against judges fail because complainants do not provide credible evidence to support their allegations.

Odili explained that the National Judicial Council (NJC) could only sanction a judicial officer when allegations contained in a petition were backed by verifiable facts and sufficient material evidence.

She spoke on Thursday at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Umuahia, Abia State, during the South-East Regional Security Summit organised by the Federal Ministry of Defence.

The retired justice said the NJC would not ignore genuine complaints of corruption or misconduct against judges, but warned that poorly prepared petitions made it easier for accused judicial officers to defend themselves.

Odili acknowledged growing public concerns about the administration of justice and urged Nigerians who felt aggrieved by the conduct of judges to formally approach the NJC.

“A lot of concerns have been raised in society about whether justice is what it should be.

“Some people have grouses about some judges. Please send your petitions to the National Judicial Council,” she said.

According to her, the Chief Justice of Nigeria considers petitions submitted against judicial officers, but many complaints lack the supporting evidence required for disciplinary action.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria attends to every petition that comes against any judicial officer, but some petitions come in watery form, without facts and without the material support with which that petition is to be attended to,” Odili stated.

Judges Entitled To Fair Hearing

The former Supreme Court justice stressed that judges accused of wrongdoing were constitutionally entitled to fair hearing and must be given an opportunity to respond to the claims against them.

She said weak or unsubstantiated allegations could allow an accused judge to successfully challenge the petition.

“Remember, the judge you are accusing or you think has committed an infraction has a right to fair hearing.

“So, he can extricate himself from the condemnation or accusations if the petition is watery and does not have the necessary facts with which it can be handled,” she added.

Odili advised Nigerians dissatisfied with court proceedings or the conduct of judicial officers to submit their complaints to the NJC and be prepared to provide concrete evidence.

“Once your petitions are verified and they have the necessary credence, that judge will get the necessary punishment,” she said.

The retired justice assured Nigerians that the judiciary would continue to discharge its responsibilities in promoting justice, peace and national security.

She maintained that effective judicial accountability required cooperation from members of the public, particularly through properly documented and evidence-based petitions.