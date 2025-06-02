‘We Will Meet, Take Necessary Action’ – Adamu Declares As NJC, Supreme Court Shun JUSUN Strike

The National President of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Marwan Adamu, announced on Monday that all branches of the union would convene to assess and take appropriate measures in response to the feedback regarding the ongoing strike.

Naija News reports that Adamu made this statement during an interview with the press on Monday, addressing reports that employees of the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council (NJC) had withdrawn from the industrial action initiated by the national organisation.

JUSUN’s national leadership had, on May 30, issued a circular through its acting National Secretary, M.J. Akwashiki, instructing all chapter chairpersons to ensure that their members remain at home starting from midnight on Sunday, June 1.

This directive was a result of unsuccessful meetings involving the Minister of Labour and Employment, who was mediating on their behalf.

“We believe that as directed by the organs of the union, National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) of our great union, the action will continue until further notice.

“Our demands are for the government to pay us five months’ wage award, implement the N70,000 National Minimum Wage, as well as the 25/35 per cent salary increase,” JUSUN had said.

Nevertheless, when reporters arrived at the Supreme Court premises on Monday, business operations were proceeding without interruption, and the courts were also in session.

Moreover, the NJC office remained open and was not closed due to the industrial action.

In response, JUSUN’s national president, Adamu, stated that there was no rift within the JUSUN leadership.

Regarding the refusal of the workers at the Supreme Court and NJC to participate in the strike, Adamu remarked: “There are leaders of the JUSUN chapter at the Supreme Court; you should have inquired with them.

“They are in the position to tell you why they are not complying. We have agreed to go on a strike. It is not an individual matter; it is a decision of the organ.

“If one of the organs is not complying, it is their duty to tell you why they are not complying.”

According to him, it is not an issue of division. Adamu reminded that the judiciary workers at the state level were not part of the ongoing industrial action because their demands were not affected.

“Why we are on strike is because the implementation of the minimum wage and wage award have not been effected.

“We have given approval to chapters to proceed on strike as demanded.

“So if any chapter decided to pull out, it is left for them to tell you because he who asserts must prove. The onus of why they are not joining is on them and not me.

“As far as the national body is concerned, they came with the problems, we looked at it, we followed all due processes. We gave 21 21-day ultimatum, it has expired. We gave 14 days, it has expired. We gave seven days, it expired, and they sought approval to proceed on strike.

“Collectively, on a document they signed, and we have given them.

“So if today, they decided to pull out, it is for them to say why they pulled out,” he said.

Adamu, therefore, said that all the organs of the union would meet to review the level of compliance.

“You are a member of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) I believe and NUJ has its organs; has a process? So you cross the bridge when you reach the river.

“We started today, there is a feedback of what had happened.

“So it is now for the organs to meet and review and take the necessary step and not for me to say what I will do because it is not an individual issue. It is a decision of an organ,” he said.

He said he could not tell how long the strike would last.

“Currently, as I am speaking with you, a meeting at the instance of the Chief Justice of Nigeria is taking place now. And if the meeting is not combined, there is going to be another meeting with other stakeholders at the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

“If the demands are met, it will be resolved but I can’t tell you when the strike will be called off,” he said.

Naija News understands that the Supreme Court, in a statement released after its meeting, indicated that workers decided against participating in the industrial action after evaluating the issues and considering the efforts made by the CJN to address their demands.

The statement confirmed that the CJN had previously visited the Presidency to present their demands for full resolution.

The statement, endorsed by 12 key officials of the Supreme Court Chapter of JUSUN, led by Chairman Mr. Danladi Nda, asserted that participating in the strike scheduled for June 2 would represent a misallocation of priorities and neglect, ultimately leading to a futile endeavour.

“With CJN’s commendable efforts, we owe her our unwavering support in order to get the expected allowances and others paid.

“Lower sister courts position on the planned nationwide strike cannot be managed by us in the Supreme Court as it will put the CJN efforts in vain, jeopardy and swept under the carpet.

“We pray that our colleagues be calm and allow the efforts of the CJN to achieve meaningful results”, the communique read.