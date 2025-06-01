Supreme Court, NJC Withdraw From Proposed JUSUN Strike

The Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council (NJC) branches of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) have declared their decision to withdraw from the proposed industrial action initiated by the union.

On Friday, May 27, the national headquarters of JUSUN announced a strike and instructed its members to cease work starting at midnight on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the union indicated that the industrial action was deemed necessary due to what it referred to as unproductive discussions with the Minister of Labour and Employment regarding the workers’ demands.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, M. J. Akwashiki, titled ‘Strike Circular’ and dated May 31, 2025, the union outlined its demands, which included the payment of a wage award covering five months, the implementation of the ₦70,000 national minimum wage, and a salary increase of 25/35 percent.

Nevertheless, the Supreme Court chapter, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Danladi Nda Y., and dated May 31, 2025, expressed its inability to manage the short notice and the decisions made by the chapters at the lower courts.

It stated that the leadership of the Supreme Court, under the guidance of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has been actively working to enhance the welfare of employees at the apex court.

The statement read, “A short notice and decisions reached by our colleagues in (lower) sister courts cannot be managed by us in the Supreme Court. More so, the efforts and struggles of His Lordship, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun (CJN), in this matter cannot be put in vain or swept under the carpet but must achieve the desired result.

“Our chapter is tirelessly discussing with all federal court chapters to put in cognisance of the restless effort and commitment by His Lordship, the Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

Similarly, the NJC chapter, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Joel Ebiloma, said it was working to “resolve all pending issues”.

It also said it had resolved to give the minister and other critical stakeholders two weeks to solve the pending problems with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“In light of the above, we wish to state clearly that the NJC JUSUN hereby directs all staff to come to the office on Monday.

“This is to allow the relevant stakeholders to engage the necessary authorities to ensure that the Accountant General of the Federation releases the statutory allocations to the judiciary based on the 2025 appropriation in which the arrears wage award, minimum wage, and the 25/35 per cent salary increase have been captured,” the statement added.