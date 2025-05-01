Just In: Imo State Reveals Next Step As NJC Declares Acting Chief Judge Appointment Invalid

The Imo State government has declared its intention to implement the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the appointment of an acting Chief Judge.

Naija News recalls the NJC had earlier declared the appointment of Justice Theophilus Nzeukwu as Acting Chief Judge of Imo State null and void, directing Governor Hope Uzodinma to immediately reverse the decision and appoint the most senior judicial officer in the state, in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The decision, which was part of the resolutions passed during the NJC’s 108th meeting held on April 29 and 30, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, was based on the constitutional requirement for appointing an acting chief judge when the position is vacant.

In a statement issued by the NJC’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Ogedengbe Babalola, the Council instructed Imo State Governor Uzodinma to appoint the most senior judge of the High Court as the Acting Chief Judge.

