Catholic Priest Hacked To Death In Kogi

The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has directed security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Samuel Opeyemi, and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Opeyemi, a priest of St Paul Parish, Ayetoro Gbede, was reportedly hacked to death by unidentified attackers, who allegedly dumped his body by the roadside in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state.

The governor’s directive was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, Naija News reports.

Fanwo described the killing as a heinous and unacceptable act, saying the state government was determined to ensure that the perpetrators were identified and prosecuted.

According to the statement, Ododo has directed all security agencies to leave no stone unturned in investigating the circumstances surrounding the priest’s death.

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has directed all security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, identify everyone connected with the crime and ensure they face the full weight of the law,” the statement said.

The governor also called for a professional and comprehensive investigation that would uncover the circumstances surrounding the killing and establish the identities of all those involved.

The government expressed confidence in the ability of the security agencies to unravel the circumstances behind the murder and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Kogi State Government expressed deep sadness over the death of the priest and condemned the incident as barbaric.

It extended its condolences to the Catholic Church, the diocese, the family of the deceased and the wider Christian community.

“The murder of Rev. Fr Samuel Opeyemi is a painful tragedy that has saddened the Government and the people of Kogi State. We condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms and assure the Church and the family of the deceased that the perpetrators will not escape justice,” the statement added.

The government urged security agencies to ensure that the investigation was conducted diligently and that anyone found to have played a role in the killing was prosecuted according to the law.