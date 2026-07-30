UK Councillor Charged Over Alleged Offensive Post Targeting Nigerians

A Reform UK councillor in Sunderland has been charged over an alleged social media post targeting Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Gibbins was charged under the UK’s Communications Act 2003 following an investigation into a post allegedly made in 2024 in which he suggested that Nigerians should be “melted down and used to fill potholes.

“The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the charge after reviewing evidence from the investigation. Gibbins is due to appear in court in August. The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge under the Communications Act 2003 in relation to an alleged grossly offensive social media post,” the CPS said.

Gibbins was elected as a Sunderland councillor during the May 2026 local elections, representing Reform UK, a right-wing populist political party.

A Reform UK spokesperson said: “The party is aware of the situation involving Councillor Gibbins. We will monitor the verdict closely.”

Reform UK suspended Gibbins while it conducted an internal disciplinary process. The party reinstated him in June after he apologised and was issued a final written warning.

In a statement at the time, Reform UK said Gibbins had apologised for the post, acknowledged that it was unacceptable, and accepted the party’s disciplinary action.

The criminal proceedings will now move to court, where the allegations against Gibbins will be examined. Under UK law, a person charged with an offence is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Gibbins is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court next month.