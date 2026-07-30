INEC Chairman Speaks On Preferred Candidate For Osun 2026 Governorship Election

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has reiterated that the electoral umpire does not have a preferred candidate for the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

According to him, INEC has no political allegiance to any political party or candidate.

Amupitan assured that INEC will provide a level playing field for all candidates and parties participating in the election.

The INEC Chairman therefore urged residents of the state to come out en masse and vote during the election, assuring that adequate security will be provided.

Naija News reports that Amupitan made the declaration at a stakeholders’ meeting including political parties, civil society organisations and others in Osogbo on Wednesday.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has no preferred candidate, holds no political allegiance, and seeks no outcome other than the lawful choice of the electorate, our sole loyalty is to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the sovereign will of the Nigerian people,” Amupitan said.

He added that democracy can only thrive when citizens exercise their constitutional right to vote, describing voter apathy as one of the greatest threats to Nigeria’s democratic progress.

“Apathy is the silent killer of democratic progress, and we must confront it head-on.

“The finest technology and the best-secured polling units mean little if they remain empty,” he said.

He also urged the people of Osun not to be deterred by the spread of violence, urging them not to allow fear, apathy or misinformation to keep them away from the polls.

“Do not allow fear, apathy, or misinformation to silence your voice. Turn out peacefully on Saturday, 15th August 2026, vote your conscience, and trust that this Commission will protect the sanctity of every valid ballot.

“Our commitment is simple: no citizen should have to choose between their safety and their right to vote,” he said.

He also reminded political parties and candidates to uphold the Peace Accord, warning that “rhetoric that incites violence or the deployment of political thugs will be met with decisive state force.”

He called on all eligible voters to come out in mass on election day and make their voices heard through the ballot box, saying, “let the streets of Osun State lead to the polling units on that day. Let your voices be heard, and let your votes count.”