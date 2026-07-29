How Alleged Coup Suspect Sought Spiritual Backing, Paid Millions For Prayers

Court documents filed by the Federal Government in the ongoing trial over an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu have claimed that the suspected mastermind, Nigerian Army Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji, sought spiritual support from Islamic clerics while allegedly planning the failed coup.

According to Premium Times, the records, which form part of the prosecution’s proof of evidence before the Federal High Court in Abuja and a General Court Martial, alleged that the colonel repeatedly approached clerics for prayers, guidance and support.

However, the clerics maintained in their statements to investigators that they consistently discouraged any attempt to overthrow the government.

The allegations are contained in the prosecution’s case and remain subject to determination by the court.

The Federal Government, on April 22, arraigned six defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja over the alleged 2025 coup plot.

The defendants are retired Major General Mohammed Gana, retired Navy Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, Police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Presidential Villa electrician Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Goni and Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Abdulkadir Sani.

They are facing a 13-count charge bordering on treason, terrorism, money laundering and failure to disclose information.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, was instituted by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

In his statement to investigators, Bukar Goni said he met Ma’aji through Major M.A. Usman after both military officers sought prayers over repeated failures in promotion examinations.

According to Goni, the colonel became frustrated after allegedly failing to secure promotion to the rank of brigadier general and believed senior officers were deliberately frustrating his career.

The cleric said he advised the officer to remain prayerful and perform charitable acts rather than pursue unlawful actions.

Goni alleged that Ma’aji later spoke about individuals planning what he described as a “riot,” but insisted he discouraged the idea each time it was raised.

According to the statement, the cleric also used what he described as a spiritual warning after telling the officer he would experience a troubling dream, which he interpreted as a sign that any violent action would end in disaster.

Goni claimed the warning temporarily persuaded the officer to abandon the alleged plan.

The cleric admitted receiving millions of naira from Ma’aji but insisted the funds were meant solely for prayers, charitable activities and the construction of a mosque.

He told investigators that about ₦10 million was transferred within 15 days, while two additional transfers of ₦20 million each were later received.

According to him, approximately ₦24.7 million had already been spent on purchasing land for the mosque, while the remaining funds were reserved for the project.

He denied receiving any money to support an alleged coup.

Another cleric, Abdulkadir Sani, also told investigators that Ma’aji initially approached him only for prayers during a religious event in Bida.

According to Sani, discussions later shifted when an intermediary allegedly informed him of the planned uprising.

The cleric claimed he immediately warned that the operation would fail because two members of the group would eventually betray it.

He further alleged that the colonel later requested prayers to prevent internal betrayal and subsequently transferred ₦2 million into his bank account.

Sani said his bank account was later restricted, and he was arrested after visiting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to make enquiries.

The statements by the two clerics form part of the prosecution’s evidence in the ongoing trial.

The prosecution alleges they were among several witnesses questioned during the investigation involving military officers, police personnel and civilians.

All six defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have challenged the admissibility of their statements.

The court is expected to determine the allegations based on the evidence presented during the trial.