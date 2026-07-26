My Dad Was One Of Babangida’s Top Enemies, IBB Hated Him With Passion – Morayo Brown

Media personality, Morayo Afolabi Brown, has shared details about her father’s years of political activism, revealing how his opposition to former military leader Ibrahim Babangida affected his life during Nigeria’s military era.

Speaking during a recent interview on Jay On Air TV, Morayo described her father as a strong-willed activist who openly challenged military rule and stood against policies he believed were harmful to the country.

Naija News reports that she explained that his public criticism of the Babangida administration made him a target of the government at the time.

According to her, her father faced constant pressure, monitoring, and intimidation because of his political activities.

She said his resistance to the military government led to several arrests, with him spending time in detention alongside other pro-democracy figures, including the late human rights activist Beko Ransome-Kuti.

Morayo revealed that the situation eventually became too difficult for her father, forcing him to leave Nigeria and continue his life outside the country.

She said going into exile was necessary because of the continued threats he faced from the military government.

The media personality explained that growing up with a father who was deeply involved in political struggles had a lasting effect on her.

She said his courage, willingness to speak openly, and refusal to remain silent influenced the way she viewed public issues and the importance of standing for one’s beliefs.

She said: “My father was an activist; I grew up knowing he was one of Babangida’s top enemies. Babangida deeply despised him and hated him with passion. My father shared prison cells with Beko Ransome-Kuti and others. He had to go into exile because Babangida was chasing him.”