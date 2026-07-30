I Didn’t Have Premarital Sex With My Wife Because Her Mother Begged Me Not To – Morayo Brown Husband 

Femi Afolabi Brown, husband of media personality Morayo Brown, has shared details about the early years of their marriage, saying the relationship went through difficult moments before they built trust and understanding.

Speaking during a discussion hosted by Morayo Brown, Femi said the first three years of their marriage were filled with frequent arguments and raised voices.

He explained that things later changed as their relationship matured, adding that after about five years, he reached a point where he could completely trust his wife.

Naija News reports that the businessman also spoke about the advice he received before and after getting married.

According to him, some people told him not to be too kind or gentle with his wife because they believed she would take advantage of him.

However, he said his father corrected that mindset and encouraged him to approach his marriage differently.

Femi said his father’s guidance helped him avoid following advice that could have damaged his relationship and allowed him to build a stronger bond with his wife over time.

Speaking on another aspect of their relationship, Femi revealed that he and Morayo Brown did not have sex before getting married.

He said the decision came after Morayo’s mother appealed to him to abstain until the wedding.

According to him, his mother-in-law believed that choosing to wait before marriage would strengthen his faith and give him more confidence when praying to God for his expectations regarding the marriage.

He said: “I didn’t have premarital sex with my wife because her mother begged me not to. She said if I can abstain, there are certain demands I will place on God, and he will answer.

“Besides, I have been having sex before anyways, so if I abstain for once, it should be okay andshouldn’t be a problem.”