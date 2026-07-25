ESUT Suspends Lecturers Over Alleged Extortion, Rule Breaches

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has indefinitely suspended two staff members of its Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (DEEE) over alleged extortion and breaches of the institution’s regulations.

The affected staff are Dr Collins Ojeh and Mr Emmanuel Eze, Naija News understands.

Their suspensions were contained in separate letters addressed to them and signed by the university’s Registrar, Mr Ambrose Ugwu, on Saturday in Enugu.

The university said the decision followed the findings and recommendations of a committee set up to investigate allegations against the two staff members.

In a letter addressed to Ojeh, the university said the Vice-Chancellor, acting on behalf of the management, had approved his indefinite suspension without pay.

The suspension took effect from July 20, 2026.

According to the university, the decision was based on the findings of the investigative committee concerning Ojeh’s alleged involvement in reported cases of extortion and breaches of the institution’s regulations.

The university also directed him to immediately hand over all property belonging to the institution in his possession to the Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Similarly, Eze was suspended from July 20, 2026, pending further investigation by the university’s Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee.

The institution said his suspension also followed the report and recommendations of the committee that investigated the allegations of extortion and breaches of university regulations.

Eze was equally directed to hand over all university property in his possession to the Head of Department.

The university did not disclose further details of the specific allegations against the two staff members.

In a related development, the university also cautioned the Acting Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Dr Princewill Ene, over alleged poor monitoring of activities within and around the department.

The warning was contained in a letter dated July 21, 2026, issued by the Vice-Chancellor based on the recommendations of the investigative committee.

The university directed that Ene be cautioned over his alleged failure to properly monitor activities in and around the department during his tenure as Acting Head of Department.

Management warned that any further report against him concerning similar matters would attract maximum sanctions in line with the university’s existing regulations.