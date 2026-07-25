Alleged Coup: Document Reveals People Assigned To Attack Aso Rock, Service Chiefs’ Residences, Airports

Fresh details have emerged on how officers and civilians accused of involvement in an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration were assigned specific roles targeting strategic locations across Abuja and other parts of the country.

According to Premium Times, investigative documents reportedly showed that participants were given responsibilities ranging from securing the Presidential Villa and Radio House to taking control of military facilities, airports and the residences of senior military officers.

The prosecution has also presented additional details of the alleged plan before the Federal High Court in Abuja, where some of the accused persons are standing trial.

According to the documents, one of the suspects, Mr Usman, was allegedly assigned to lead the operation at the Presidential Villa after conducting reconnaissance of the complex with the assistance of insiders, including a police officer identified as Ahmed Ibrahim.

During proceedings in May, the prosecution played a video exhibit in which one of the defendants, Zekeri Umoru, reportedly told investigators that the alleged planners considered cutting electricity supply to the Presidential Villa at the point of execution.

Umoru, an employee of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc attached to the Maintenance Department at the Villa, however, said he warned that an abrupt power outage would immediately attract scrutiny and could lead to workers on duty being detained and questioned.

He also claimed that the alleged planners intended to recruit between 18 and 19 persons from among soldiers, State Security Service operatives and Julius Berger employees working within the Villa.

According to his account, after he raised concerns about the proposed blackout, the alleged leader of the plot considered using force to enter the Villa if insiders failed to cooperate.

Umoru and other defendants have challenged the admissibility of the video exhibits and their extra-judicial statements, citing the circumstances in which they were obtained.

Radio House, Military Residences Targeted

The documents also outlined assignments allegedly given to other participants.

Lieutenant-Colonel Shamsuddeen Bappah was reportedly assigned to take control of 102 Battalion in Zuma, Niger State.

Major Abdulkarim Ibrahim was initially said to have been tasked with securing the Armed Forces Headquarters complex before his responsibility was changed to Radio House in Abuja, where he was allegedly expected to read a nationwide broadcast announcing the takeover.

Ibrahim reportedly told investigators that Bappah was initially designated to make the announcement before the responsibility was reassigned to him.

A Nigerian Air Force squadron leader identified as S.B. Adamu was allegedly assigned to seize Air House.

Major Muhammad Jiddah was reportedly tasked with taking control of the residence of the then Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, while Major Daniel Yusuf was allegedly assigned to the residence of the then Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

Captain Akinwale Yusuf, who was in Lagos, was allegedly expected to take control of a divisional headquarters in the state.

A retired colonel, M.M. Adamu, whom authorities said remained at large, was allegedly expected to coordinate activities from the entrance of Niger Barracks in Abuja.

Airports Marked As Key Targets

The documents further indicated that airports were considered crucial to the success of the alleged operation.

Ibrahim reportedly told investigators that the conspirators believed the takeover could be undermined if aircraft continued operating normally.

According to his statement, the plan allegedly included positioning a gun truck on an Abuja airport runway to disrupt flight operations during the operation.

Lieutenant Sunday Felix also reportedly told investigators that he was assigned to survey the Lagos airport, gather operational information and help disrupt flight activities on the execution day.

“I knew the airport’s security arrangements due to my role in traffic control during visits of VIPs,” Felix reportedly told investigators.

Troops, Vehicles Allegedly Mapped Out

Investigative records also reportedly showed that the alleged conspirators planned to mobilise personnel, vehicles, weapons and ammunition from several military formations.

Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji allegedly told investigators that Usman would source resources from the 45 Special Forces Battalion in Bida.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ponfa Dangnap was reportedly expected to mobilise troops and equipment from 134 Battalion in the North-East, while Ibrahim was allegedly tasked with sourcing resources from 198 Battalion.

Ma’aji also reportedly claimed that Dangnap and Lieutenant-Colonel Abulrahman Hayatu had assured him they had access to sufficient troops, vehicles, ammunition and weapons, although no final execution date had been communicated to them.

Ibrahim reportedly told investigators that Dangnap was expected to provide four gun trucks, while Hayatu would allegedly contribute two gun trucks and accompanying soldiers.

Another suspect, Bayawo Abdullahi, was said to have been assigned to mobilise personnel from a naval unit under his command.

He reportedly told investigators that he had about 14 personnel and access to three operational Hilux vehicles.

Officers Disagreed Over Bloodshed

The documents also contained differing accounts about how senior military officers were to be treated if the alleged takeover succeeded.

Ibrahim reportedly told investigators that he warned Ma’aji against bloodshed, arguing that successful military takeovers historically depended more on securing the cooperation of senior officers than killing them.

Hayatu was also said to have opposed killing anyone. According to Ibrahim, the response from the alleged plot leader was that service chiefs and other designated individuals would instead be arrested.

However, another accused officer, Major A.D. Dauda, reportedly gave a different account.

Dauda allegedly told investigators that Ma’aji had said the former Chief of Defence Staff would have to be arrested or killed to prevent him from frustrating the operation.

Dauda reportedly said the conversation made him distance himself from the alleged conspiracy.

According to the investigative documents, some of the alleged operational assignments included:

Presidential Villa: Usman

Radio House: Abdulkarim Ibrahim

Air House: S.B. Adamu

Chief of Army Staff residence: Muhammad Jiddah

Chief of Defence Staff residence: Daniel Yusuf

102 Battalion, Zuma: Shamsuddeen Bappah