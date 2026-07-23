Full List: FG Arraigns Suspects, Files Terrorism Charges Against Alleged Oriire School Kidnappers

The Federal Government has arraigned three suspects arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the recent kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The defendants are Abdulrazak Umar, also known as Abu Khalifa or Abu Khalid; Yunusa Musa, also known as Yunusa bin Musa; and Shamsu Adamu Sani, also known as Abu Itisar.

They were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism, kidnapping, concealment of information, incitement and illegal mining.

The Federal Government had filed the charges against the trio last week following their arrest in connection with the abduction.

According to the charge, the defendants, who are all from Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, allegedly conspired with Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab between January and May 2026 to kidnap schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

The alleged offence was said to be contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendants aided the kidnapping and deliberately withheld information relating to the identities and activities of the alleged masterminds despite having knowledge of the plot.

Those allegations were brought under Sections 26(2) and 16(1) of the Terrorism Act.

The charge sheet also alleged that the three defendants, on or about June 2, 2026, professed membership of Darul Salam.

The group was described by the prosecution as an affiliate of Jamaatu Asarul Muslima Fi Bilandis Sudan, otherwise known as Ansaru, a proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria.

The alleged offence is said to contravene Section 25(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

In separate counts, Umar, the first defendant, was accused of providing training and instructions to terrorists.

The Federal Government also alleged that he used a WhatsApp group titled, “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace,” to incite members to carry out acts of terrorism.

The alleged offences were brought under Sections 15 and 2(2)(g) of the Terrorism Act, as well as Section 18 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

The final count against Umar concerns alleged unlawful gold mining activities.

According to the charge, he allegedly engaged in illegal gold mining at streams in the Chaza area of Suleja LGA between 2024 and 2026.

The prosecution said the alleged conduct was contrary to Section 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

The charges read:

“COUNT 1

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A. ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A. YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A. ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State, sometime between January and May, 2026, at Suleja LGA, Niger State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an offence when you conspired with Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab to kidnap school children and teachers in Orire LGA, Oyo State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and it is punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 2

That you, ABDULRAZAK UMAR (a.k.a. ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID).

YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A. YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A. ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State, sometime between January and May, 2026, at Suleja LGA, Niger State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an offence when you aided Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab in the kidnapping of school children and teachers in Orire LGA, Oyo State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under Section 26(3) of the Act.

COUNT 3

That you, ABDULRAZAK UMAR (a.k.a. ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID).

YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A. YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A. ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State, sometime between January and May, 2026, at Suleja LGA, Niger State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, committed an offence when you aided Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab in the kidnapping of school children and teachers in Orire LGA, Oyo State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under Section 26(3) of the Act.

COUNT 4

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ ABU KHALID).

YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults, all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January and May, 2026, at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit: concealment, in that you had information about Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab as terrorists who are masterminds of the kidnapping of school children and teachers of Orire LGA of Oyo State but failed to report same to the relevant security operatives. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 5

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and_SHAMSU ADAMU SANT (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults, all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January-May, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit: concealment in that you had information about the kidnapping of school children and teachers of Orire LGA of Oyo State by Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab but failed to report same to the relevant security operatives to facilitate their apprehension. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 6

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State, on or about the 2nd June, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit: membership, when you professed to be members of Darul Salam, an affiliate of Jamaatu Asarul Muslima Fi Bilandis Sudan (Ansaru) a proscribed terrorist group in Nigeria. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 25(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 7

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State_on or about July, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence in that you provided training and instructions to terrorists via your whatsapp group tited “The oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace”. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 8

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State on or about July at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence in that you provided training and instructions to terrorists via your whatsapp group titled “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace”. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2(2)(g) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 9

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State_on or about July at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence when you incited your members on your whatsapp group titled “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace” through your preachings to commit acts of terrorism. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 10

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State, sometime between 2024-2026 at Chaza Area, Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence in that you engaged in mining of Gold at streams in Chaza area, Suleja LGA, Niger State without lawful authority. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, LN 2004 and punishable under the same Section of the Act”.

According to a security source, the suspects are expected to appear in court next week having concluded their investigation. “Others are still being probed as the Agency is insistent on diligent investigation ” he added.