Why I’m Supporting Tinubu’s Second Term Bid – Former Governor Udom

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, has described President Bola Tinubu as the father of Nigerians who has visions and needs the citizens to back him in fulfilling his dreams.

Naija News reports that Udom made this remark while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Udom vowed to support Tinubu’s second-term bid ahead of the 2027 presidential election, citing various achievements in the economy.

He said, “Let’s be a little bit human, if I were to be in the same position as the president, would I have asked for a second term? The answer is yes. I’m supporting Tinubu, number one because he is the president of my country right now, he’s our father.

“Number two, he has the vision and I keep saying so, look at the macro-economic eco system, the reforms he has made. I keep repeating this, people might not understand now, you that it’s written in the holy books that what you are trying to do understand but herein after, you will begin to see how this thing would yield positive results.

“Thirdly, from the human angle, if I were to be the one, would I have asked for support to complete the vision had for my country? The answer is yes, I would have loved people to support me to complete what I have in mind to do. If I see that the vision is good for the country and the man has the capacity then why not.”